George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for COVID-19 after serving as his wife Ali Wentworth's caretaker. The 59-year-old Good Morning America co-host revealed the news on Monday's morning show, speaking with colleagues Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan.

"I also learned over the weekend that my test came back positive for COVID as well, which is really no surprise given the fact that I've been here for a couple of weeks," he explained. "But I'm one of those cases that I guess are asymptomatic. I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great."

He added that his 55-year-old author wife's condition has also improved since her initial diagnosis.

"She's doing much, much better, Robin, thank you," he noted. "In fact, she's going on her fifth day now of no fever, which is really a great sign, slowly getting out of bed a little bit more each day, so we're really happy about that."

.@GStephanopoulos says he's tested positive for COVID-19: "I'm one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic. I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great." https://t.co/Qi2CeQPinhpic.twitter.com/n3IM8p09kC — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 13, 2020

Wentworth revealed her diagnosis last week with a photo of herself lying in bed on Instagram looking miserable.

"I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest," she wrote. "I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome."

At the time Andy Cohen, who also tested positive for the virus commented, "I am so sorry honey. Tylenol, Vitamin C, Pulse Osymeter to measure your oxygen intake to lungs."

She also received lots of well wishes from her celebrity pals including Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Schumer, Nancy Meyers, Michael J. Fox, Christie Brinkley, Julianne Moore and more.

Prior to her diagnosis and symptoms, Wentworth shared several photos cuddling up to her journalist hubby.

"Can’t keep 6 feet away from this one! ❤️❤️," she captioned one hugging pic.

