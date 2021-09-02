Shopping

Get 30% Off Sitewide at the Adidas Labor Day Weekend Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Adidas Sale
Courtesy of Adidas

Fall is almost here which means there isn't much time left to get outside and get moving. For you, if getting out means working out, then Labor Day weekend is a great time to stock up on athletic gear from Adidas. From now until September 7, Adidas is offering 30% off sitewide with exclusive promo code WEEKEND  — which means you can get your favorite staples from the activewear and footwear brand for major discounts, including items already on sale. Pretty good, right?

If you're scrolling through the Adidas sale section, it won't take long for you to see that it has everything you might be looking for. From some of the athletic brand's best-selling running shoes to stylish workout clothes — not to mention fashion girl-approved and streetwear-ready athleisure items in the mix — there's no doubt you'll find great pieces for a sizable deal. 

You'll find everything from your next pair of leggings for your morning workout, sleek sneakers to wear on a morning coffee run to hiking pants to wear on your upcoming camping trip, and so much more. Save on favorites like the Amplifier Tee and 4D Fusio Shoes. But be sure to act fast — with discounts like these, there's no doubt some of the brand's best-selling items will sell out. 

Ready to up your collection of workout gear and apparel? Scroll down to shop the items ET Style is loving from Adidas.

Own the Run 3/4 Tights
Adidas Own the Run 3/4 Tights
Adidas
Own the Run 3/4 Tights
Up your running game this fall in Adidas Own the Run 3/4 Tights.
$20 (REGULARLY $55)
Aididas Superstar Shoes
Aididas Superstar Shoes
Aididas
Aididas Superstar Shoes
A little splash of color and a deep discount make these Superstars a back-to-school must-have. 
$41 (REGULARLY $85)
Adicolor Classics Bodysuit
Adicolor Classics Bodysuit
Adidas
Adicolor Classics Bodysuit
A body suit just in time for fall. 
$28 (REGULARLY $50)
Puremotion Adapt Shoes
Adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoes
Adidas
Puremotion Adapt Shoes
Long day ahead? Slip on these Puremotion sneakers to feel like you're walking on clouds while you tackle your day.
$45 (REGULARLY $65)
Love Unites Woven Shorts (Gender Neutral)
Love Unites Woven Shorts (Gender Neutral)
Adidas
Love Unites Woven Shorts (Gender Neutral)
Available in sizes 3XS to 2XL, these both women and men are sure to find their size in these Love Unites Woven Shorts.
$48 (REGULARLY $60)
adidas Sportswear Winners 2.0 Tank Top
adidas Sportswear Winners 2.0 Tank Top
Adidas
adidas Sportswear Winners 2.0 Tank Top
You don't have to work out to look cute in this tank. 
$21 (REGULARLY $30)
Pacer 3-Stripes Woven Shorts
Adidas Marathon 20 Shorts
Adidas
Pacer 3-Stripes Woven Shorts
We love these light blue shorts -- which will go well with your favorite sneakers.
$18 (REGULARLY $25)
Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Adidas Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Adidas
Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Throw this jacket on whenever you're running a quick errand or when you're en route to your next workout.
$26 (REGULARLY $50)
adidas Sportswear W.N.D. Windbreaker
adidas Sportswear W.N.D. Windbreaker
Adidas
adidas Sportswear W.N.D. Windbreaker
This packable windbreaker is just right. 
$60 (REGULARLY $85)
Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides
Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides
Adidas
Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides
Take an extra 30% off these already discounted slides for an even bigger deal. 
$20 (REGULARLY $35)
Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants
Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants
Adidas
Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants
Prepared all Spring and Summer long on your camping and hiking trips with these Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants. With this 4 way stretch fabric, Sometimes the regular Adidas Track Pants just wont do it! 
$77 (REGULARLY $110)
Santiago 2 Duffle Bag
Santiago 2 Duffle Bag
Adidas
Santiago 2 Duffle Bag
Pack this duffle bag for a weekend trip or a day to the gym. 
$34 (REGULARLY $45)
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Want to take your workout gear to the next level? Start with this classic racerback sports bra.
$16 (REGULARLY $30)

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendra Scott's Find Your Treasure Sale: Save 20% Sitewide

Best Online Labor Day Sales You Can Shop This Weekend

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 for Labor Day

Wayfair Labor Day Sale: Outdoor Furniture Is Up to 50% Off Right Now

This Peloton Dupe Is 20% Off During Walmart's Labor Day Sale

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

The Best Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Right Now