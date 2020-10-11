Get 40% Off Soludos Sneakers During Amazon Prime Day 2020

If you’ve been looking for a cute new pair of sneakers for the summer look no further. Soludos has a colorful women's sneakers coupled with not-to-be-missed deep discounts thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Prime Day.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, luggage, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

The only problem will be trying to choose from the bevy of fun and unique Soludos sneaker designs, which are on sale alongside other leading shoe brands like royal favoritesSuperga and Veja, as part of Amazon Prime Day.

We can’t get enough of this pair of Rainbow Wave Sneakers, available in pink, white and blue with a funky rainbow stripe embroidered onto one side and the sun on the other. Who can have a bad day when your feet radiate such brightness? And if you do, the words “Chill Out” are adorably sewn onto the back! With 25% off thanks to Amazon Prime Day, they’re down from $139 to $110.99 here.

Speaking of sunshine, beach lovers won’t want to miss the Soludos Sunrise Sunset Sneakers, featuring waves and sun on one shoe and the moon rising above the ocean on the other. Certain sizes are slashed from $139 to $132.05 at the Amazon Prime Day.

Sunrise Sunset Sneakers Soludos Amazon/Soludos Sneakers Sunrise Sunset Sneakers Soludos REGULARLY $139 $132.05 AT AMAZON

And when you’re done turning heads with your summery shoes by day, Amazon has these shiny, platinum Ibiza Sneakers reduced from $232.32 to $132.05 in select sizes.

Ibiza Sneakers Soludos Amazon/Soludos Sneakers Ibiza Sneakers Soludos $129 at Amazon

Those after a more traditional print might like the Bondi Printed leopard-print design (which at $44.41 has an unmissable discount of 60% at the Amazon fashion sale), while anyone wanting to add a unique pair to their sneaker collection should check out the Ibiza Perforated pair, which are $44.70.

Bondi Printed Sneakers Soludos Amazon/Soludos Sneakers Bondi Printed Sneakers Soludos REGULARLY $110 $44.41 AT AMAZON

Ibiza Perforated Sneakers Soludos Amazon/Soludos Sneakers Ibiza Perforated Sneakers Soludos $44.70 AT AMAZON

Why stop at one pair? Grab a few before they're gone.



GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals to Shop Now

Save Up to 82% on Designer Handbags at Amazon Prime Day 2020

Save Up to 60% off Adidas Sneakers and Apparel at Amazon Prime Day 2020

Walmart Big Save Event to Compete With Amazon Prime Day -- Shop Now

$100s Off These Frye Handbags at Amazon Prime Day 2020

Target Deal Days to Compete With Amazon Prime Day Next Week

DSW Sale: 50% Off Sandals From J.Lo, Kensie, Lucky Brand and More

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Up to 75% on Sandals from See by Chloe, TOMS, UGG & More

Amazon Prime Day: Under $600 for 1 Carat Diamond Stud Earrings

Nike Sale: Take Up to 40% on Select Styles

The Best Designer Shoes -- Gucci, Rothy's, Coach, Tory Burch, Allsaints, Marc Jacobs, Frye, TOMS & More

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Save Up to 65% Off Designer Shoes -- See By Chloe, Calvin Klein, Soludos & More

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes Bags and More