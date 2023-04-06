It used to be impossible to find a PS5 restock, but we've reached a point where you can finally get Sony's flagship gaming console with relative ease. Even better, the PS5 is seeing its first-ever discount right now. If you’re in the market for a PlayStation 5, this is your chance to get the console on sale. Amazon has a PS5 deal where you can save on a God of War Ragnarök bundle. The PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle is $50 off its list price for a limited time.

The bundle includes a PlayStation 5 console, DualSense Wireless Controller, Base, HDMI Cable, AC power cord, USB cable, and God of War Ragnarok full game voucher. Deals on the PS5 are rare, so we recommend acting fast to save on the standard disc-drive version of the console.

With 8K support and up to 120 frames per second, the PlayStation 5 has caught up with the technology of new HDTVs and monitors, so you can enjoy visuals that are more vibrant than real life and move across the screen so smoothly you need to see it to believe it. Not only does the PS5 have a new DualSense wireless controller, but the Tempest 3D AudioTech sound surrounds you whether you use a headset or just your television speakers.

Digital editions of the PS5 are also in stock right now. You can get the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399, and the PS5 Digital Edition God of War Ragnarök Bundle for $459 at Walmart and Amazon.

