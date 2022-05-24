While Kate Spade is bursting with beautiful handbags, wallets and accessories year-round, this Memorial Day weekend, the designer brand expands its already chic selection with even more elevated offerings.

For today only, when you use the code HELLOSUMMER, you get early access to the Kate Spade Memorial Day Sale with up to 40% off. The early access secret sale lets shoppers save as you buy more — if you spend $200, take 20% off, 30% off $400+, and 40% off $600+. Plus, there are so many styles already on sale so you can get a double discount.

Shop Kate Spade Sale

Start saving big before the weekend even starts by shopping the Kate Spade sale now. Check out ET's top pick below, including deals on crossbody bags, summer sandals and more.

All Day Large Tote Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet. $248 $174 Buy Now

