Get Early Access to Kate Spade's Secret Sale for Double Discounts on Designer Bags Until Tonight
While Kate Spade is bursting with beautiful handbags, wallets and accessories year-round, this Memorial Day weekend, the designer brand expands its already chic selection with even more elevated offerings.
For today only, when you use the code HELLOSUMMER, you get early access to the Kate Spade Memorial Day Sale with up to 40% off. The early access secret sale lets shoppers save as you buy more — if you spend $200, take 20% off, 30% off $400+, and 40% off $600+. Plus, there are so many styles already on sale so you can get a double discount.
Start saving big before the weekend even starts by shopping the Kate Spade sale now. Check out ET's top pick below, including deals on crossbody bags, summer sandals and more.
Grab this straw bag with gingham print insert for summer.
This trendy curved bag with chunky chain shoulder strap and detachable crossbody strap will quickly become your go-to evening bag.
Is your wallet looking worse for wear? Upgrade it with this compact metallic design.
This extra large tote features Kate Spade's signature print.
Save double on this adorable pearl bucket bag.
The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet.
We love this floral printed tote for summer.
Revel in rose patterns and dainty spring tones with Kate Spade's beloved, dome crossbody bag — now available in a fun, seasonal refresh.
This 3-D flower Kate Spade crossbody gives a whole new meaning to summer fashion.
Put a more colorful pep in your step with these pointed, emerald flats.
Buckle up in something more stylish — like this feminine Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody from Kate Spade.
Everyone (especially Mom) needs a staple shoulder bag in their closet.
