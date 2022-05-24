Shopping

Get Early Access to Kate Spade's Secret Sale for Double Discounts on Designer Bags Until Tonight

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
kate spade sale
Kate Spade

While Kate Spade is bursting with beautiful handbags, wallets and accessories year-round, this Memorial Day weekend, the designer brand expands its already chic selection with even more elevated offerings. 

For today only, when you use the code HELLOSUMMER, you get early access to the Kate Spade Memorial Day Sale with up to 40% off. The early access secret sale lets shoppers save as you buy more — if you spend $200, take 20% off, 30% off $400+, and 40% off $600+. Plus, there are so many styles already on sale so you can get a double discount. 

Shop Kate Spade Sale

Start saving big before the weekend even starts by shopping the Kate Spade sale now. Check out ET's top pick below, including deals on crossbody bags, summer sandals and more. 

Sam Gingham Wicker Medium Satchel
Sam Gingham Wicker Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Sam Gingham Wicker Medium Satchel

Grab this straw bag with gingham print insert for summer. 

$398$254
Smile Velvet Small Crossbody
Smile Velvet Small Crossbody
Kate Spade
Smile Velvet Small Crossbody

This trendy curved bag with chunky chain shoulder strap and detachable crossbody strap will quickly become your go-to evening bag. 

$198$139
Spencer Metallic Small Compact Wallet
Spencer Metallic Small Compact Wallet
Kate Spade
Spencer Metallic Small Compact Wallet

Is your wallet looking worse for wear? Upgrade it with this compact metallic design. 

$128$64
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Extra-Large Tote
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Extra-Large Tote
Kate Spade
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Extra-Large Tote

This extra large tote features Kate Spade's signature print. 

$398$254
Purl Small Bucket Bag
Purl Small Bucket Bag
Kate Spade
Purl Small Bucket Bag

Save double on this adorable pearl bucket bag. 

$398$254
All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
All Day Large Tote

The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet. 

$248$174
Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel
Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel

We love this floral printed tote for summer. 

$398$318
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody

Revel in rose patterns and dainty spring tones with Kate Spade's beloved, dome crossbody bag — now available in a fun, seasonal refresh.

$168$126
Petal 3D Flower Crossbody
Petal 3D Flower Crossbody
Kate Spade
Petal 3D Flower Crossbody

This 3-D flower Kate Spade crossbody gives a whole new meaning to summer fashion. 

$358$286
Buckle Up Flats
Buckle Up Flats
Kate Spade
Buckle Up Flats

Put a more colorful pep in your step with these pointed, emerald flats.

$268$214
Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody
Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody
Kate Spade
Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody

Buckle up in something more stylish — like this feminine Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody from Kate Spade.

$348$278
Knott Pebbled Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag
Knott Pebbled Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Knott Pebbled Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag

Everyone (especially Mom) needs a staple shoulder bag in their closet.

$378$302

RELATED CONTENT: 

The 17 Best Mother's Day Sales Happening Right Now

22 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Ship Fast on Amazon

Coach's Stylish Handbags Are Perfect for Mother's Day Gifting

12 Personalized Mother's Day Gifts That Your Mom Will Treasure

The Best Mother's Day Sales and Deals On Gifts to Shop Now