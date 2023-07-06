Celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid, Kate Hudson, and Miranda Kerr are all fans of the revolutionary skincare brand NuFace. Its innovative facial toning devices are now cult-favorite skincare tools designed to lift and tone your skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For one last day today, NuFace is hosting a huge 4th of July Sale where you can save 15% on every best-selling microcurrent device to get lifted this summer.

Shop the NuFace Sale

There's a reason why NuFace has received the seal of approval from skincare devotees and celebrities alike. The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology right at home to activate your facial muscles to tone, lift and contour. NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skin care device to ET.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected — it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes — just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

To help give your skincare routine the red carpet treatment for less, we've rounded up the best products to shop during NuFace's 4th of July Sale, including the NuFace Trinity+ beloved for its ability to lift and firm skin for a sculpted look. Ahead, shop all the best NuFace deals on essentials for lifted and radiant skin before the sale ends tonight. What are you waiting for?

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit NuFACE NuFACE Mini Starter Kit For a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go, the NuFace Mini stimulates the larger surface areas of your face and neck with microcurrent to help improve facial contour, tone, and the look of fine lines and wrinkles. $220 $187 Shop Now

Trinity Complete NuFace Trinity Complete Get 15% off NuFace's award-winning Trinity Device and best-selling attachments in one complete kit. One device, three attachments and two modalities combine to treat full-face wrinkles — including areas around the eyes, brows and lips. $525 $446 Shop Now

Supercharged Skin Trio NuFACE Supercharged Skin Trio Pair your NuFACE toning device with skincare that hydrates the skin while conducting microcurrents. You'll get added skincare benefits with each Microcurrent Activator, including up to 48 hours of hydration. $85 $72 Shop Now

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit NuFace NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit A petite version of the popular facial microcurrent toning device used by Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston. The NuFACE Mini+ targets different depths of skin which instantly tightens on the go. $250 $213 Shop Now

NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit NuFACE NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit Bring the anti-aging benefits of a professional spa treatment into your home with the celeb-loved, exclusive NuFACE 3-Depth Technology that targets your skin & muscles to instantly blur fine lines and wrinkles while giving your face a toned and contoured appearance over time. $395 $336 Shop Now

NuBODY Skin Toning Device NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device Give your body a boost for summer with the NuBODY Skin Toning Device. The microcurrent body toning device helps smooth away dimpled, uneven skin on the upper arms, abs, buttocks and thighs. $399 $339 Shop Now

NuFace Trinity+ Supercharged Skincare Routine NuFace NuFace Trinity+ Supercharged Skincare Routine We consider the Trinity+ a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity+ Facial Trainer Smart Device, Supercharged IonPlex Mist, Silk Crème Activator and a Clean Sweep Applicator Brush, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead. $395 $336 Shop Now

MINI+ Supercharged Skincare Routine NuFace MINI+ Supercharged Skincare Routine Take your lift to the next level by combining the IonPlex Microcurrent Skincare with NuFACE's award-winning travel ready microcurrent device. This perfect pair will work together to help tone, lift, and contour skin. $245 $208 Shop Now

