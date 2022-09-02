Shopping

Get Up to 60% Off Girlfriend Collective's Size-Inclusive Activewear During the Labor Day Sale

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Girlfriend Collective Sale
Girlfriend Collective

If you've been wearing the same sweats and socks since high school, it's probably time for an update. Luckily, the internet's favorite sustainable, size-inclusive activewear brand Girlfriend Collective is hosting a sitewide Labor Day Sale with deals on leggings, hoodies, and more fall essentials. Shoppers can take 25% off everything at Girlfriend Collective and save up to 60% on select styles. 

Shop Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective is a sustainable activewear brand that creates supportive and stylish athleisure sets and swimwear from recycled materials like plastic water bottles. Beyond the brand's sustainable practices, it's also size-inclusive with pieces available in sizes 6XL to XXS, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding the perfect fit. 

Cult-favorite Girlfriend Collective has plenty of back-to-school basics on sale, which is why we’ve assembled our favorite deals currently available, from socks and underwear to sweats and sleepwear. Shop below for best-sellers and limited edition finds to wear year-round. 

The 3 Essential Tees Bundle
The 3 Essential Tees Bundle
Girlfriend Collective
The 3 Essential Tees Bundle

Build your T-shirt bundle by choosing between a V-neck tee, a long-sleeve, a cropped tee, or a men's crewneck, all made with breathable, sustainable fabric.

$66$46
The Bralette 2-Pack
The Bralette 2-Pack
Girlfriend Collective
The Bralette 2-Pack

For everyday comfort and support without the underwire, choose a combo of V-neck and scoop neck bralettes to add to your wardrobe.

$56$45
Please Recycle Backpack
Please Recycle Backpack
Girlfriend Collective
Please Recycle Backpack

Made from recycled materials, this sleek backpack is the ultimate back-to-school essential. 

$82$62
50/50 Classic Sweatshirt
50/50 Classic Sweatshirt
Girlfriend Collective
50/50 Classic Sweatshirt

This cute and cozy crewneck is made with recycled and organic cotton, and comes in six colors.

$78$55
The 8 Sock Mix Bundle
The 8 Sock Mix Bundle
Girlfriend Collective
The 8 Sock Mix Bundle

Let's be honest: when was the last time you actually bought new socks? Give your feet a refresh with an eight-pack of sustainable socks, made with recycled plastic bottles.

$96$77
The Underwear 2-Pack
The Underwear 2-Pack
Girlfriend Collective
The Underwear 2-Pack

Whatever coverage you covet, build your own two-pack of sweat-wicking panties. Choose between high-waisted and regular thongs and briefs.

$36$29
Cloud Pant
Cloud Pant
Girlfriend Collective
Cloud Pant

Soft enough to sleep in but still stylish enough for running errands, these wide-leg lounge pants are surprisingly versatile.

$68$51
Please Recycle Gym Bag
Please Recycle Gym Bag
Girlfriend Collective
Please Recycle Gym Bag

Whether you use it for the gym or weekends away, this water-resistant duffle bag has plenty of pockets to keep your stuff organized.

$78$59
ReSlide
ReSlide
Girlfriend Collective
ReSlide

Sustainably made from old shoes, scrap material, and a soy-based compound, these lightweight slides make for a great shower shoe or house slipper.

$58$44
Dream Robe
Dream Robe
Girlfriend Collective
Dream Robe

Treat yourself to a lightweight, luxurious robe made from tencel modal and recycled cotton.

$98$74

For more of the best Labor Day sales of 2022, check out our guide for all the deals worth shopping now. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah’s Favorite Bedding and Pajamas Are On Sale for Labor Day

Spanx Just Put So Many Bestsellers on Sale: Shop New Markdowns

UGG Deals on Amazon: Save up to 65% on Sandals and Slippers

Get 25% off Nicole Kidman’s Favorite Hair Products at Vegamour's Sale

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes Are on Sale for Up to 40% Off

Save Up To 40% On Cookware During Le Creuset's Factory to Table Sale

Save Up to 40% on Patagonia Baggies Shorts, Fleece Jackets and More

The Best Labor Day Grill Sales for Fall Cookouts

Kate Spade Is Offering an Extra 30% off Sale Items Through Labor Day

The Best Underwear on Sale at Amazon: Shop Deals on Customer-Favorites