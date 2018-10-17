Gigi Hadid Fights Back Against Fans Shaming Her Weight Loss

Gigi Hadid is getting candid.

The 23-year-old model recently opened up about her weight loss at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Conference, admitting that while she "wants an a**," she's still hurt by fans' criticism of her body.

“I loved my body when I was curvier,” Hadid told Vogue Runway Director Nicole Phelps during the panel with Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser. “Then as I lost [the weight], people were still mean.”

"Yeah, I know I’m skinny. I’m looking in the mirror. I’m trying to eat burgers and do squats," she continued. "I want an a** too. I get it. I got it. Thank you!”

Hadid discussed her changing physique in the May issue of Harper's Bazaar, attributing her fluctuating weight to Hashimoto's, an autoimmune disease.

"Most of it is just nonsense. But it can still hurt," she said. "Nowadays, people are quick to say, 'I used to love Gigi’s body, and now she just gave in.' But I’m not skinny because I gave in to the industry. When I had a more athletic figure, I was proud of my body because I was an amazing volleyball player and horseback rider. But after discovering that I have Hashimoto's, I needed to eat healthy and work out. It was weird as a teenager, dealing with this when all of my friends could eat McDonald's and it wouldn't affect them."

"If I could choose, I would have my a** back and I would have the tits I had a few years ago," she added. "But, honestly, we can’t look back with regret. I loved my body then, and I love my body now. Whoever is reading this, I want you to realize that three years from now you will look back at a picture from this time period and be like, 'Wow, I was so hot. Why did I feel so bad about myself because of some stupid thing someone said?'"

During her Vogue panel, Hadid also shared her thoughts on how the #MeToo movement had affected the modeling industry and shared her thoughts on posing nude for photo shoots.

"Some people are empowered and excited to be naked and that is amazing. And I wish I was one of those people and I am not one of those people. And I’ve accepted that about myself and that is okay,” Hadid said.

“There are times where I feel like I am excited about a photographer or a creative situation where I will do this or will do that. But there’s also times where I can be -- even though I am so excited for everyone and feel so happy with their empowerment being naked themselves -- it’s OK that I feel differently.”

