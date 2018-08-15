Gigi Hadid was spotted arriving at boyfriend Zayn Malik's home in New York City on Tuesday, wearing a trend we once knew all too well.

The supermodel bared her toned tummy in a Tna for Aritzia crop top, denim and sneakers -- a typical Gigi getup; however, look closely and you'll see her jeans are reminiscent of the roomy bootcut silhouette we used to religiously rock in the early 2000s. Yes, modern flares have been on trend for a while in cropped lengths, but hers are the real deal with below-ankle hem that totally give us flashbacks of the reigning pop star era of Britney and Christina.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Hadid's pair is a bit more flattering and cooler than the OG, thanks to its distressed split seam detail that opens up and elongates the leg (especially when paired with barely-there stiletto sandals) while lending a touch of edge.

Although the once-popular jean is a love-or-hate item now, we can admit it's a nice shakeup to our usual lineup of skinny and straight-leg shape. Shop the throwback trend below.

H&M

H&M+ Bootcut Regular Jeans $35

Zara

Zara ZW Premium Skinny Flare Abbey Blue Jeans $50

Topshop

Topshop Mid Blue Flared Jamie Jeans $75

Gap

Gap Mid Rise Perfect Boot Jeans $70 $56

DL1961

DL1961 Bridget Mid Rise Bootcut $188 $132

Revolve

Cotton Citizen High Split Jean $295

