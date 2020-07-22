Shopping

Gilt Sale: Shop Deals on Women's Swimwear for One Day Only

gilt swim sale
Gilt

Gilt is having a sale for one day on women's swimwear! The online fashion retailer is offering deals on bikinis, one-pieces and cover-ups

Now's the time to treat yourself to new swim pieces for summer. Gilt's flash deals are a great opportunity to score designer brands at 70% off retail. Just sign up on the Gilt website and you're on your way to save big. Some highlights from the swim sale include a chic, belted one-piece from Montce and a sexy, sheer cover-up pant from Jordan Taylor. 

Shop Gilt's swim sale. 

Check out ET Style's top picks. 

We love this Monte one-piece with v-neckline and removable belt.

Kim One-Piece
Montce
Montce Kim One-Piece
Gilt
Kim One-Piece
Montce
REGULARLY $198

This feminine Saha swimsuit is off-the-shoulder and has ruffle details.

Viento One-Piece Tank
Saha
Saha Viento One-Piece Tank
Gilt
Viento One-Piece Tank
Saha
REGULARLY $155

A sleek bustier bikini top from Raisins. 

V-Neck Radical Bra
Raisins
Raisins V-Neck Radical Bra
Gilt
V-Neck Radical Bra
Raisins
REGULARLY $40

Match with this high-waist bottom. 

Tropics High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
Raisins
Raisins Tropics High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
Gilt
Tropics High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
Raisins
REGULARLY $36

A 6 Shore Road romper perfect for summer. 

Cerulean Romper
6 Shore Road
6 Shore Road Cerulean Romper
Gilt
Cerulean Romper
6 Shore Road
REGULARLY $325

Sheer knit pants by Jordan Taylor to throw on over any swimsuit. 

Chevron Cover-Up Pant
Jordan Taylor
Jordan Taylor Chevron Cover-Up Pant
Gilt
Chevron Cover-Up Pant
Jordan Taylor
REGULARLY $60

