Gilt Sale: Shop Deals on Women's Swimwear for One Day Only

Gilt is having a sale for one day on women's swimwear! The online fashion retailer is offering deals on bikinis, one-pieces and cover-ups.

Now's the time to treat yourself to new swim pieces for summer. Gilt's flash deals are a great opportunity to score designer brands at 70% off retail. Just sign up on the Gilt website and you're on your way to save big. Some highlights from the swim sale include a chic, belted one-piece from Montce and a sexy, sheer cover-up pant from Jordan Taylor.

Shop Gilt's swim sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks.

We love this Monte one-piece with v-neckline and removable belt.

Kim One-Piece Montce Gilt Kim One-Piece Montce REGULARLY $198 $75.99 at Gilt

This feminine Saha swimsuit is off-the-shoulder and has ruffle details.

A sleek bustier bikini top from Raisins.

Match with this high-waist bottom.

A 6 Shore Road romper perfect for summer.

Cerulean Romper 6 Shore Road Gilt Cerulean Romper 6 Shore Road REGULARLY $325 $169.99 at Gilt

Sheer knit pants by Jordan Taylor to throw on over any swimsuit.

Chevron Cover-Up Pant Jordan Taylor Gilt Chevron Cover-Up Pant Jordan Taylor REGULARLY $60 $19.99 at Gilt

