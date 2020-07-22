Gilt Sale: Shop Deals on Women's Swimwear for One Day Only
Gilt is having a sale for one day on women's swimwear! The online fashion retailer is offering deals on bikinis, one-pieces and cover-ups.
Now's the time to treat yourself to new swim pieces for summer. Gilt's flash deals are a great opportunity to score designer brands at 70% off retail. Just sign up on the Gilt website and you're on your way to save big. Some highlights from the swim sale include a chic, belted one-piece from Montce and a sexy, sheer cover-up pant from Jordan Taylor.
Check out ET Style's top picks.
We love this Monte one-piece with v-neckline and removable belt.
This feminine Saha swimsuit is off-the-shoulder and has ruffle details.
A sleek bustier bikini top from Raisins.
Match with this high-waist bottom.
A 6 Shore Road romper perfect for summer.
Sheer knit pants by Jordan Taylor to throw on over any swimsuit.
RELATED CONTENT:
Universal Standard Sale: Up to 75% Off Bestsellers
Eloquii Sale: Shop Hundreds of Styles Starting at Just $15
Express x LadyGang Collection -- Shop Keltie Knight's Favorite Pieces!