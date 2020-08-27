Shopping

Gilt Sale: Up to 75% Off Fashion, Home and More

GILT Sale
Gilt.com

Gilt is having an amazing sale with up to 75% off on everything for men, women and home! 

Now's the time to treat yourself to new fall wardrobe. Gilt's flash deals are a great opportunity to score designer brand tops, jumpsuits, and dresses at up to 80% off. Just sign up on the Gilt website and you're on your way to save big. Some designer brands from the sale include Golden Goose, Tom Ford, Milly, Ramy Brook, Susana Monaco and more.

Shop Gilt's dress and tops sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks below. 

Morgan Leather Bootie
Morgan Leather Bootie
Sam Edelman

A great deal on a stylish pair of Sam Edelman booties for fall.

REGULARLY $150

CISTAR Ruched Midi Dress
CISTAR Ruched Midi Dress
CISTAR

This polka-dot midi dress is super cute and would look great under a leather jacket for fall. 

REGULARLY $165

Milly Hallie Wrap Silk-Blend Top
Milly Hallie Wrap Silk-Blend Top
Milly

This long-sleeve silk Milly blouse is extremely versatile, and easy to dress up or down. 

REGULARLY $350

Susana Monaco One Shoulder Mini Dress
Susana Monaco One Shoulder Mini Dress
Susana Monaco

This one-shoulder emerald dress is sure to make a statement. 

REGULARLY $288

Ramy Brook Arrow Silk Top
Ramy Brook Arrow Silk Top
Ramy Brook

This printed silk Ramy Brook tank will look great paired with shorts or jeans. 

REGULARLY $285

Leota Mini Dress
Leota Mini Dress
Leota

This long sleeve floral mini dress is a great dress to add to your fall wardrobe. 

REGULARLY $158

Harper Keyhole Top
Harper Keyhole Top
Harper

This keyhole high-neck tank from Harper is feminine and classic.  

REGULARLY $140

