Gina Rodriguez Confirms Engagement to Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez is living on cloud nine.

The Jane the Virgin star has finally confirmed her engagement, a week after sparking rumors that her boyfriend, Joe LoCicero, had proposed.

"I have a very, very special man in my life. I am engaged," Rodriguez told Us Weekly on Tuesday. "It’s wonderful blessings like that that make me realize that if I have an opportunity to help someone else, I want to," she continued, explaining that she's "working days after my engagement" to help Always and Feeding America with donations of feminine products to underprivileged women.

"This is important. I have been very, very blessed, including being blessed with a very incredible man that understands that during my time of the month, I should be protected and cared for and loved and celebrated and he does that every single time, every single month," she continued. "It’s really great to be a part of the campaign that makes sure all women feel that way because I have a man in my house that makes me feel that way."

“I am marrying a feminist. I am marrying a man that is incredible and loving and understanding and kind and patient. I’m marrying a really incredible human being. That what it is. I met a human that, like, knows he’s a human," Rodriguez added.

The 34-year-old actress first showed off her engagement ring in a series of birthday posts on Instagram last week. The couple met on the set of Jane the Virgin in 2016, when LoCicero was cast as a stripper.

Rodriguez dished to ET last December about working -- and working out -- with LoCicero. Watch below.

ET has reached out to Rodriguez's rep for comment.

