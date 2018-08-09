Gina Rodriguez Flashes Massive Engagement Ring In Sweet Snap Of Her Fiance -- Pic!
Gina Rodriguez is showing off her massive new sparkler two days after confirming news of her engagement.
The Jane the Virgin actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a snapshot of her new fiance, Joe LoCicero, in celebration of his birthday, and managed to sneak in a glimpse at her impressive diamond engagement ring.
"Happy Birthday to my King," wrote Rodriguez -- who celebrated her own 34th birthday just over a week ago -- alongside a heart emoji.
In the snapshot of a smiling LoCiceo, Rodriguez' ring-clad hand can be seen holding her fiance's hand supportively while they sat opposite one another in a restaurant.
The actress first showed off her engagement ring in a series of birthday posts on Instagram last week, while the couple vacationed together at Casa Malca in Tulum, Mexico.
Rodriguez confirmed the week-long speculation about her engagement on Tuesday.
"I have a very, very special man in my life. I am engaged," Rodriguez told Us Weekly on Tuesday, where she praised him for his progressiveness.
"I am marrying a feminist. I am marrying a man that is incredible and loving and understanding and kind and patient. I’m marrying a really incredible human being. That what it is. I met a human that, like, knows he’s a human," Rodriguez said of fiance, whom she met on the set of Jane the Virgin in 2016.
For more on the cute couple, check out the video below.
