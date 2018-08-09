News

Gina Rodriguez Flashes Massive Engagement Ring In Sweet Snap Of Her Fiance -- Pic!

By Zach Seemayer‍
Gina Rodriguez is showing off her massive new sparkler two days after confirming news of her engagement.

The Jane the Virgin actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a snapshot of her new fiance, Joe LoCicero, in celebration of his birthday, and managed to sneak in a glimpse at her impressive diamond engagement ring.

"Happy Birthday to my King," wrote Rodriguez -- who celebrated her own 34th birthday just over a week ago -- alongside a heart emoji.

In the snapshot of a smiling LoCiceo, Rodriguez' ring-clad hand can be seen holding her fiance's hand supportively while they sat opposite one another in a restaurant.

The actress first showed off her engagement ring in a series of birthday posts on Instagram last week, while the couple vacationed together at Casa Malca in Tulum, Mexico.

Rodriguez confirmed the week-long speculation about her engagement on Tuesday.

"I have a very, very special man in my life. I am engaged," Rodriguez told Us Weekly on Tuesday, where she praised him for his progressiveness.

"I am marrying a feminist. I am marrying a man that is incredible and loving and understanding and kind and patient. I’m marrying a really incredible human being. That what it is. I met a human that, like, knows he’s a human," Rodriguez said of fiance, whom she met on the set of Jane the Virgin in 2016.

For more on the cute couple, check out the video below.

