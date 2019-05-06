Gina Rodriguez is officially off the market!

The Jane the Virgin star posted a clip on Monday morning confirming that she and fellow actor Joe LoCicero tied the knot on Saturday.

In the touching clip, fans are treated to a dazzling montage beginning with 32-year-old LoCicero straightening his tie in a dressing room before Rodriguez's parents walk her down the aisle in the picturesque outdoor ceremony.

After exchanging vows, the newlyweds share a kiss as the music swells. The clip then cuts to attendees gathering for photos before hitting the dance floor at the reception, which was held in a huge tent decorated with twinkling lights. It ended with LoCicero and Rodriguez slow dancing while surrounded by friends and family.

"'With that one kiss we got 100 new family members,'" she captioned the video, sharing a quote from her 9-year-old niece, Mia. "Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her! Special thank you to our soul brother @justinbaldoni and my new brother for singing me down the aisle Michael LoCicero."

"May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC," she later added. "To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever."

In August 2018, the 34-year-old actress confirmed that she was engaged to LoCicero. While at the premiere of her film, Smallfoot, in September, she spoke with ET about the engagement.

"Life is good. Love is good," she gushed at the time. "He did great [with the ring]. He did great. Yeah, 'cause it's my style, right? That's all that matters. He knows what I like and he knows my heart and he rocks."

In April, she shared her wedding must-haves while at the premiere of her latest film, Someone Great.

"We're probably going to run away after this show," Rodriguez jokingly told ET before naming the things she wanted included in her special. "Pizza, hopefully, Joe and my family. That's about it. I'm a simple girl."

