'GMA Day' Co-Host Sara Haines Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Looks like Sara Haines' family will be expanding this year!

The 41-year-old GMA Day co-host and her husband, Max Shifrin, are expecting their third child together, multiple outlets report.

"We just figured out our one-on-one defense and now we have to move to a zone," Haines' rep said in a statement to People, adding that the baby is due in July. "Max and I are super excited while also being terrified! We are so grateful."

Haines and Shifrin tied the knot in November 2014 in the Bahamas. They are also parents to son Alec, 2, and daughter Sandra, 1, who they constantly gush about on social media:

Congrats to the happy couple!

