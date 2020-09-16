Shopping

Good American Friends & Family Sale: Take 25% Off Almost Everything

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Good American

Good American unveiled a new sale today: Take 25% off your online purchase with promo code FF25! These savings expire Sept. 21.

From bodysuits to dresses to denim, Good American offers tons of feminine, flattering pieces that you'll love even more when you score them on sale. Just make sure you use the promo code to score the 25% discount.

The latest discounts available from Khloé Kardashian's apparel brand come at the perfect time, as we're about to update our wardrobe for fall. We love that Good American is rooted in positive body ideals and wearing clothes that make you feel strong and confident. Regular, petite, plus and maternity sizes are available across the site.

Below, our favorite picks from the Good American sale.

Good American
Good American
Good American
Even if you're not really getting away to anywhere, you can still get dressed up and look fab in a statement skirt.
REGULARLY $129

Good American
Good American
Good American
An update on the timeless wrap dress, the Belted Body Dress is available in fall-friendly sage and classic black.
REGULARLY $149

Good American
Good American
Good American

Wear this fashionable sports bra for working out or just lounging around the house.

REGULARLY $49

Good American
Good American
Good American

This popular skinny leg denim style is made from recycled materials, features corset-contouring elasticity and has a vintage black wash.

REGULARLY $168

Good American
Good American
Good American

You can never have too many bodysuits. A long sleeve crewneck style will go a long way in your fall and winter wardrobe. Pair it with your favorite Good American jeans, leggings or skirt.

REGULARLY $105

Good American
Good American
Good American

We love a good crop top, we love a good sweatshirt, and we love a good sale. This one fits all three.

REGULARLY $85

