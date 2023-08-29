With fall just around the corner, now's the best time to refresh your wardrobe for the new season. Labor Day weekend is coming up in just a few days, and this year's sales are shaping up to be some of the best we’ve ever seen.

To help kick your fall wardrobe up a notch, Good American just launched a sitewide Labor Day sale offering 20% off everything from best-selling jeans and leggings to sweaters and blazers. Now through Tuesday, September 5 just use the code TAKE20 at checkout to unlock savings. You can also score an extra 50% off already marked down styles for even bigger discounts.

Shop Good American's Sale

Good American's denim, sculpting bodysuits, dresses, and more range from sizes 00-24, making the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand one of the most inclusive on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you.

During the Labor Day Sale, you can save on all of Good American's fashion-forward and most-loved collections. Ahead, check out our favorite deals from the Good American Labor Day Sale to shop before the best styles sell out.

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

