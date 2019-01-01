Gordon Ramsay and Wife Tana Are Expecting Their Fifth Child After Miscarriage
Congrats to Gordon Ramsay and his wife, Tana!
The couple is expecting their fifth child together, the chef announced in an Instagram video on Tuesday. The news comes two and a half years after Gordon revealed that Tana had suffered a miscarriage five months into her pregnancy. The couple was expecting a baby boy.
While the pair didn't reveal if they were having a boy or girl this time around, the whole family couldn't be more excited for the new addition. Tuesday's video saw Gordon pan the camera to each of his four kids -- 17-year-old Matilda, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack and 20-year-old Meghan -- as they wished fans a Happy New Year. He then showed his wife, who gave a big grin before showing off her baby bump.
"Exciting news ! Happy new year from all the Ramsay’s," he captioned the video. Tana wrote alongside the same clip, "Happy New Year! Oh, and a little news … 🙏🏼."
Gordon and Tana married in 1996, and leaned on each other for support after Tana's last pregnancy ended in miscarriage. "We're together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes," the Hell's Kitchen star wrote on Facebook at the time.
During a 2014 interview with ET, Tana revealed that the famously tough chef definitely has a softer side when it comes to his children.
"When it comes to the kids, he's a total pushover, especially now that they're teenagers," she shared. "Anything I say isn't suitable."
See more on the family in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Gordon Ramsay's Patience Is Tested During Tense Group Challenge on 'MasterChef Junior' (Exclusive)
Gordon Ramsay Says His Fortune Will 'Definitely Not' Be Left to His 4 Children
David Beckham and Gordon Ramsay Officially Our New Favorite Dad Duo -- Find Out Why!