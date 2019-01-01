Congrats to Gordon Ramsay and his wife, Tana!

The couple is expecting their fifth child together, the chef announced in an Instagram video on Tuesday. The news comes two and a half years after Gordon revealed that Tana had suffered a miscarriage five months into her pregnancy. The couple was expecting a baby boy.

While the pair didn't reveal if they were having a boy or girl this time around, the whole family couldn't be more excited for the new addition. Tuesday's video saw Gordon pan the camera to each of his four kids -- 17-year-old Matilda, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack and 20-year-old Meghan -- as they wished fans a Happy New Year. He then showed his wife, who gave a big grin before showing off her baby bump.

"Exciting news ! Happy new year from all the Ramsay’s," he captioned the video. Tana wrote alongside the same clip, "Happy New Year! Oh, and a little news … 🙏🏼."

Gordon and Tana married in 1996, and leaned on each other for support after Tana's last pregnancy ended in miscarriage. "We're together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes," the Hell's Kitchen star wrote on Facebook at the time.

During a 2014 interview with ET, Tana revealed that the famously tough chef definitely has a softer side when it comes to his children.

"When it comes to the kids, he's a total pushover, especially now that they're teenagers," she shared. "Anything I say isn't suitable."

