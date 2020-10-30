Governor Andrew Cuomo isn't ruling out a romance with comedian Chelsea Handler. But true to form, Cuomo wants to adhere to pandemic guidelines.

The 62-year-old single politician appeared on The View on Thursday where he was shown a video of Handler, 45, joking about her obsession with him. In the clip she quipped that she wanted to "flatten [his] curve" and noted that she had asked Cuomo out only to be ghosted by him.

"I've had a lot of conversations about flattening the curve, but never quite that way," Cuomo joked during his interview. "I'm a big fan of Chelsea's. She's great. We have fun."

The father of three is being very selective about his dating life, especially during the pandemic.

"On my dating life, you know, I am only dating at this point, in-state residents," he said, referencing New York's travel restrictions. "So, if Chelsea changes her residence, then maybe we can work it out."

View co-host Whoopi Goldberg warned the governor, saying, "Don't say that! I'm telling you. She will be living in New York next week."

"I said maybe!" Cuomo insisted. "I said maybe work it out."

Earlier this month, Handler spoke with ET about her crush on Cuomo, saying, "I think he's aware. ...Listen, we were all feeling it, you know? A lot of women and a lot of gay guys were [into him] also, and probably a lot of straight guys to be quite honest with you."

