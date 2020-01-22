Music's biggest night is shaping up to be a party, so make sure you know how to watch! The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will air on Jan. 26, with 15-time GRAMMY-winner Alicia Keys hosting from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Lizzo is undoubtedly feeling "Good as Hell" with her pack-leading eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X have six nods each of their own to celebrate.

Since the 2020 GRAMMY nominations dropped back in November, we've learned a lot more about the show, including a growing number of artists who will perform at the event.

Read on for your complete guide to the GRAMMYs, from how to watch, to who's nominated, who is performing and more.

When are the GRAMMYs? Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How to watch: CBS is airing the telecast on TV as well as on CBS All Access for subscribers -- and you can sign up here. You can also watch the show on Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T Now if you're a subscriber to one of those services. All of these offer a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the live red carpet show: Watch the official red carpet special with ET's Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight at 7 p.m. EST on CBS and CBS All Access.

How to follow ET's awards night and red carpet coverage: The Recording Academy and CBS will livestream the GRAMMYs Live from the Red Carpet pre-show exclusively on Twitter. Hosted by ET Live's Cassie DiLaura and The Recording Academy's Alina Vission, the show will feature coverage of the red carpet arrivals and behind-the-scenes action leading up to the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 5:00 PM, ET/2:00 PM, PT. Twitter’s livestream will be available via the @RecordingAcad and @CBS Twitter handles.

ET also will be bringing you interviews with the biggest names in music at ETLive.com and on the ET Live app -- available in the App Store as well as Google Play, or by downloading the app on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV. ET Live also streams on channel 120 on Pluto TV, channel 1253 on Samsung TV Plus and in CBS All Access.

And ET's coverage doesn't end on GRAMMYs night. Be sure to tune into ET on Monday for a breakdown of all the biggest moments from the show. Check your local listings for where and when to watch.

Who's nominated? As mentioned earlier, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead in nominations, and all three are up for Album of the Year, along with Bon Iver, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, H.E.R. and Vampire Weekend. Nas X and Lizzo are also up for Best New Artist with some other heavy-hitting up and comers, including Spanish flamenco pop fusion sensation Rosalía. Check out the full list of nominees, as well as this year's biggest snubs and surprises.

Who's performing? As usual, the lineup for the GRAMMYs is star-studded. Lizzo and Billie Eilish are performing, in addition to Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Rosalía and Tyler, The Creator. Additionally, Bonnie Raitt will perform a tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award honoree John Prine, and Aerosmith will take the stage with Charlie Wilson and Run-D.M.C.

Who's presenting? Ozzy Osbourne -- on the heels of his emotional Parkinson's disease revelation -- is presenting with wife Sharon. Others presenting include Dua Lipa, Pose star Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo, Common, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder. Here are all the presenters we know about at the show.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will also be coupling up, most likely to sing their duet, "Nobody But You," and Demi Lovato will return to the GRAMMYs stage for the first time in three years. Get all the details on performers here.

Keep it locked on ET for all your details leading up to and on GRAMMY night.

