GRAMMYs 2020: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Dua Lipa and More to Present

The 62 Annual GRAMMY Awards will have comedians, country singers, pop stars, rock legends and actors hitting the stage!

On Wednesday, the Recording Academy announced who will be presenting on music's biggest night. Comedian Jim Gaffigan and Daily Show host Trevor Noah, both GRAMMY nominees, will be presenting, along with Pose actor Billy Porter and Harriet star Cynthia Erivo, who are both GRAMMY winners.

Other big-name GRAMMY winners set to present include Common, Dua Lipa, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder. Former GRAMMY nominees Ava DuVernay and Bebe Rexha are also taking the stage on Sunday.

Taking on double duty at the GRAMMYs will be Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker, who are both presenting and performing.

It was also announced that Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon, will be presenting. The rock star's appearance at the GRAMMYs is sure to be an emotional one as he just revealed this week on Good Morning America that he has Parkinson's Disease.

In addition to those presenting, a slew of stars will be performing. Performers include Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Kirk Franklin, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Meek Mill, Bonnie Raitt, Roddy Ricch, Rosalía, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Tyler, The Creator, Charlie Wilson, and YG.

The GRAMMY Awards 2020 will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET from the Staples Center in Los Angeles and hosted once again by Alicia Keys.

