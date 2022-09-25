Your cookware essentials go through a lot, and they wear down with every use — or worse, sometimes your favorite ceramic oven-safe dish cracks. Whether you're treating yourself to a new kitchen companion or shopping for a gorgeous gift ahead of the holidays, you'll want to check out the Great Jones Cast-Iron Family Sale. Until September 26, you can get $140 off Great Jones' best-selling cookware collection.

The Cast-Iron Family Great Jones The Cast-Iron Family Save on Great Jones' 3 best cast-iron cookware essentials. The two dutch ovens and skillet are all oven-safe and the The Dutchess and Dutch Baby are even dishwasher-safe. $390 $250 Buy Now

Cast iron is superior at retaining and evenly distributing heat. This cast-iron collection from Great Jones includes the Dutchess, Dutch Baby, and King Sear that all look as incredible as they function. Great Jones seldom has sales, but the brand's top-rated cookware and bakeware are currently marked down when you shop for sets like the popular five-piece Family Style collection for dinner parties and the upcoming holiday season. With trendy colors and memorable patterns, the lineup of high-quality cooking essentials easily become beautiful centerpieces themselves.

The cookware brand is inspired by cookbook author and editor, Judith Jones. All the durable and dependable items are Teflon-free, toxin-free, non-stick and dishwasher-safe. The cast iron Dutch ovens are coated with enamel for easy cleanup, too. The brand also has a 60-day trial period on all of its products. If you somehow don't fall in love with the stylish, quality kitchenware, you can easily return it or exchange it for another product.

Ahead, check our favorite deals from the Great Jones sale.

Double Dutch Great Jones Double Dutch Get the best of both worlds with Great Jones' two-piece set of Dutch ovens. The 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutchess is perfect for family-style cooking and the round, 3.5-quart Dutch Baby is ideal when you’re making a side dish, or just cooking for yourself. The two dutch ovens also nest inside each other for easy storage. $280 $200 Buy Now

Family Style Great Jones Family Style Choose between 7 different colorways on this stovetop cookware set. The 5-piece set includes some Great Jones bestsellers, such as the cast-iron Dutchess, the Big Deal, Deep Cut, Saucy, Small Fry and a couple of lids (big and small). $615 $495 Buy Now

Fully Baked Great Jones Fully Baked Grab the nonstick and nonstick Great Jones Fully Baked set for $60 off, then start baking cakes, cookies, pieces and so much more. Though, your toughest decision will be choosing between the broccoli green and blueberry blue color options. $265 $215 Buy Now

The Starting Lineup Great Jones The Starting Lineup The Starting Lineup includes an array of kitchen essentials, including the Dutch Baby (which is a smaller version of The Dutchess), Small Fry and Little Sheet. It's perfect for taking your cooking from the stovetop to the oven. $218 $160 Buy Now

