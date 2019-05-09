Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy, titled "Drawn to the Blood."

This could very well be the end of Meredith and DeLuca.

After nearly a season of happy, lovey-dovey MerLuca moments, Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy threatened the status of the show's main couple by potentially throwing Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) in jail for confessing to insurance fraud to help cover a costly surgery for a young patient in earlier episodes. However, it was an idea that originated with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and something others at the hospital were knowledgeable of.

The shocking consequences culminated in a heartbreaking moment between the lovebirds as DeLuca revealed to Meredith -- who was stuck inside a hyperbaric chamber with Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and a patient -- that he was taking the fall for their crime. True love really is costly, isn't it?

"Your patient, Gabby Rivera, I lied to you. She didn't have insurance and she shouldn't have been admitted, but I wanted her to get the surgery very badly and so I didn't tell anyone and I put another name down on the paperwork: your daughter's name, Ellis, and I'm so sorry," DeLuca tells Meredith, who is stunned by her beau's faux admission when she knows full well it was her idea that put them in danger.

"It's all been cleared up. I got caught," he continues, with Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) right behind him. "I wanted to apologize to you first, before going to the police, to let you know what I had done. It's not fair to you, and it's not fair to your kids who need you. I committed a felony and I'll likely go to jail. I'm sorry I put you all at risk." Will Meredith come clean with her hand in committing insurance fraud?

In a teaser for next week's dramatic finale, DeLuca is seen handcuffed as he walks down the hallway of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, leaving others to question what's going on. "Why is my star resident in handcuffs?" Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) asks. And Chief of Surgery Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), being the intelligent woman she is, has more than enough clues to rightly wonder if there was someone else (ahem, Meredith) involved.

While the fate of DeLuca (and as a result, MerLuca) isn't looking very good, a major Seattle fog storm puts several major Grey's players in dire straits, most notably Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli), the already-in-labor Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd).

But before the fog ominously rolled in, Teddy dropped by Owen's home with the intention of confessing her feelings to her ex and father of her baby girl. But instead, she bumped into Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), who was caring for Leo.

"I love Owen and it's scary and we hurt each other and it's not easy. But I don't want safe. I don't want to raise my daughter just to feel safe. I want her to live and I want her to have love and see love. Tom Koracick (Greg Germann), he makes me laugh and feel safe but I don't feel passion or rage or ecstasy," Teddy says excitedly. "Owen is the only person who ever makes me feel any of those things. Owen is the only person who has done that for me and it's maddening and I have to tell him before my daughter is born."

With Owen and Levi caught in a multi-car pile-up with "no ambulance" access readily available and Teddy stuck in Amelia's car as they try to get to the hospital so she she can give birth, could this be a heart-wrenching end to one of their stories on Grey's? We definitely wouldn't put it past Grey's to produce a tear-jerker of a final hour -- remember that devastating, nightmare-inducing plane crash that closed out the eighth season?!

Knowing how Grey's operates, Teddy's admission could be foreshadowing a tragic ending of some sort in next week's finale. We'll just have to wait and see.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Grey's Anatomy': Caterina Scorsone on Amelia's Tense Family Reunion, Link Romance & Owen's Future (Exclusive)

'Grey's Anatomy': Camilla Luddington Says Jo's 'Devastating' Episode Haunts the Rest of the Season (Exclusive)

'Grey's Anatomy' Boss on Making TV History, Going All In With MerLuca and That Unexpected Arrival (Exclusive)

Related Gallery