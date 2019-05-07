Grey’s Anatomy actress Kelly McCreary has tied the knot!

The actress’ new husband, director Pete Chatmon, shared the news on social media on Monday, posting a video showing him and his buddies dancing to JAY-Z at what appeared to be their reception, then captioning the post, “Married, Yo. Shouts To All In Attendance. #muchlove.”

McCreary, who plays Dr. Maggie Pierce on the popular ABC medical drama, then confirmed the happy news on Tuesday morning.

“Married, yo!” she wrote on Instagram. “In our favorite place, surrounded by beloved family and friends, and under the new moon. I am besieged by blessings. I love you, @petechatmon!! 📷: the GENIUS @ucwhateyec.”

The photo showed the 37-year-old star grinning and waving her colorful bouquet as she walked back down a greenery-lined aisle holding hands with Chatmon after they said their “I dos.” An arch against the backdrop of the ocean can be seen behind the pair.

The actress wore a pretty, plunging white gown, while her groom rocked a suit, bow tie and white sneakers.

“Thankful For All That Came To Support A Weekend Of Love To My Love,” Chatmon wrote while reposting McCreary’s photo.

He then added a sweet shot of the two, who reportedly met on the Grey’s set, posing on a step after the ceremony. McCreary also shared the pic, simply writing, “Forever,” with a heart emoji.

McCreary isn’t the only cast member enjoying newlywed status!

Her co-star, Giacomo Gianniotti, wed his longtime love, Nichole Gustafson, at the picturesque Villa Pocci in Marino, Italy, last month.

In what looked like scenes from a fairy tale, the two said their vows amid a floral wonderland, then shared the news on social media before jetting off to their Philippines honeymoon.

See more on the Grey’s Anatomy cast below.

