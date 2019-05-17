Grumpy Cat, Internet Famous Feline, Has Died

"Some days are grumpier than others" was the tweet that Grumpy Cat's owners posted to break the news to fans that the beloved feline had died at age 7.

"We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat," read the full statement by Grumpy's family and manager to her 1.5 million Twitter followers on Friday morning. "Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome. She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha."

The statement continued, "Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world -- even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere."

Some days are grumpier than others... pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

Grumpy Cat, who also went by Tardar Sauce, was born on April 4, 2012, and became an Internet sensation on Sept. 22, 2012, after Bryan Bundesen -- the brother of her owner, Tabatha Bundesen -- posted a photo of the kitten on Reddit. The image garnered over one million views in 48 hours.

That year, she was named Most Influential Cat by MSNBC, and that was just the beginning.

Grumpy went on to make TV appearances on Today, Good Morning America, American Idol, and The Bachelorette, as well as star in Lifetime’s Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever alongside Parks and Recreation actress Aubrey Plaza.

Years later, in September 2016, Grumpy was off to make her Broadway debut in Cats at New York City's The Neil Simon Theatre.

Quinton Earl Darrington as "Old Deuteronomy", Grumpy Cat and Tyler Hanes as "Rum Tum Tugger" pose backstage as Grumpy Cat makes her Broadway debut in 'Cats' at The Neil Simon Theatre on Sept. 30, 2016 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Georgia May Jagger with Grumpy Cat attends the 'Presentation of The New Opel Calender 2017' at Kraftwerk Mitte on Feb. 1, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Anita Bugge/WireImage

In addition, she was featured in print publications such as Time, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, and New York Magazine, and even jetted off to Berlin, Germany in February 2017 to pose with Georgia May Jagger. Grumpy has also posed with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Conan O'Brien, Andy Cohen and the late Stan Lee.

