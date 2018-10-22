Guillermo del Toro's Stop-Motion 'Pinocchio' Is Headed to Netflix

One of filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s dream projects is about to be realized.

On Monday, Netflix announced that they have greenlit the lauded director’s next film, a stop-motion remake of the musical Pinocchio, according to multiple outlets.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Guillermo has exhibited mastery in inspiring people through his magical worlds filled with unforgettable and magnificent characters, from the monsters in Pan’s Labyrinth to the aquatic beast in The Shape of Water,” the streaming giant’s VP for Kids & Family Melissa Cobb wrote in a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter. “We are incredibly excited to expand our relationship with Guillermo and we know that his deeply touching vision for bringing Pinocchio to life on Netflix will be embraced by audiences the world over.”

Del Toro has been attempting to helm a darker take on the classic story since the early 00s. In 2017, after initially teasing that he was finalizing a deal on the film with Amazon, he told IGN the project was “not happening.” However, after winning the Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for The Shape of Water, it appears the fairy tale has gotten a new lease on life.

“No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio,” del Toro wrote in a statement, via Deadline. “In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend. He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world. I’ve wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember.”

“After the incredible experience we have had on Trollhunters, I am grateful that the talented team at Netflix is giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to introduce audiences everywhere to my version of this strange puppet-turned-real-boy,” he added.

According to THR, this new iteration of Pinocchio will take place during the rise of fascism under Mussolini in Italy, a particularly dark chapter in the country’s history.

This is del Toro's first attempt at tackling an animated project after consulting on several including Rise of the Guardians and Puss in Boots, not to mention producing Book of Life.

