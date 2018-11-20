Love is in the air this Christmas!

After releasing their holiday duet, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” last year, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are bringing back the love anthem for a joint music video, which is set to come out on Tuesday.

Stefani, 49, teased the adorable video in a series of photos and a quick teaser clip on Instagram earlier this week.

“We’re gonna be a classic for all time,” she captioned one still from the video, which features herself in an apron, preparing a magnificent feast as Shelton, 42, sits hungrily at the table.

Another shot features the country crooner looking lovingly at Stefani as she laughs while sitting on his lap.

“I wanna thank you, baby,” she captioned this still.

In the teaser clip, the pair have some fun, driving their Christmas tree home in a vintage car, working on their two snowmen, and decorating for the holidays.

As she was preparing for the video drop, Stefani visited Shelton on the set of The Voice on Monday night and documented the experience from backstage.

Shelton spoke with ET at the taping, dishing on giving up his Sexiest Man Alive title. Watch the clip below for more from our exclusive interview:

