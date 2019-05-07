When it comes to marriage, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have no problem taking things slow.

The lovebirds have been dating since 2015, so it's no surprise that they're constantly being asked about when they plan to take things to the next level. Stefani and Shelton have both referred to each other as "soulmates" in various interviews, and even though they plan to be together for the long haul, a source tells ET they're not running to the altar anytime soon.

"Gwen and Blake have come so far and are happier than they have ever been," the source says. "Blake talks about Gwen nonstop. Just this week his friends were talking about how he glows when he refers to her. He gushes about her a lot and it’s really sweet."

"They have talked a lot about marriage, but have decided that life has been so great that they don't want to rock the boat yet," the source adds. "They are so incredibly in love and have supported each other through tough times. They truly are best friends and have made their lives work together despite their very busy schedules."

Another reason why Stefani, 49, and Shelton, 42, don't want to rush anything is due to the fact that they were both previously married -- Shelton to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert and Stefani to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

"They both came from difficult situations and marriages that didn't last. They have worked hard to get past that and so appreciate what they have with one another," the source says. "They feel as if they are soulmates and don'y need a ring and a wedding at the moment."

For now, Stefani and Shelton are just focusing on their summer plans together, which includes lots of traveling and fishing with Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5, the three kids the No Doubt rocker shares with Rossdale.

"Blake always wanted children and Gwen came with three!" the source exclaims. "He is a huge part of the kids' lives and they really parent together. The boys adore him and have even started dressing like him. They are definitely picking up his country look."

"Blake actually had a garden planted for Gwen," the source adds. "She loves to garden and it's a place she can go for quiet time and they can go together. It truly represents their growing relationship."

Just last week, Shelton felt the pressure was on when he was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The daytime talk show host gave the country crooner a clock to give to Stefani for Mother's Day, as a way to remind him that the "clock is ticking" for him to propose. (Interestingly enough, DeGeneres gave Jennifer Lopez a similar gift shortly before Alex Rodriguez popped the question.)

On the show, Shelton joked about flipping it around and actually having Stefani propose to him. He later revealed how Stefani reacted to that while speaking with ET backstage at The Voice.

"She goes, 'You know this is not how this is gonna work,'" Shelton recalled, adding that Stefani actually "loves" the personalized clock from DeGeneres. "She loves Ellen, any gift from Ellen."

Hear more in the video below.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

