Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton shared a sweet kiss while celebrating her niece Stella's birthday with family!

On Saturday, the couple attended the festive costume party where she and Blake didn’t hesitate to flaunt some PDA for the camera. While dressed as Sally, an undead beauty from The Nightmare Before Christmas, the 49-year-old singer shared a video in Instagram Stories in which she and Shelton share a quick smooch.

The country music star appeared laidback while dressed as a sailor for the day of family-friendly fun. Stefani also documented Shelton bonding with her sons, including Apollo, who gleefully showed off all the candy he got at the gathering. The young attendees also enjoyed limboing, a piñata and an endless assortment of tasty treats, all of which was dutifully documented by Stefani. Her other sons, Kingston and Zuma, also showed up in her clips from the party.

This touching PDA-filled moment between Stefani and Shelton arrives just weeks after the latter found the perfect way to honor his girlfriend on her 49th birthday. He shared a smoldering image of Stefani sporting only a bra, lil shorts and a jacket.

“Somehow it feels more like MY birthday everyday,” he captioned the post. “Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! I love you!!!”

Nearly three years together, and these two are cuter than ever!

