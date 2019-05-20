Gwen Stefani will soon be the mother of a teenager!

Over the weekend, the No Doubt front woman and her boyfriend of more than three years, Blake Shelton, had a day of fun at Knott's Berry Farm, a theme park in Bueno Park, California. The pair was at the exciting location in honor of Stefani's son Kensington, who will celebrate his 13th birthday later this month. Shelton, 42, and Stefani, 49, were also joined by her two other children, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5, all of whom she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

While they were there for a family outing, Shelton and Stefani made sure to squeeze in some time for themselves. Shelton kept in casual in a blue shirt, jeans and a baseball cap, while Stefani was her usual stylish self in a patchwork green jacket, distressed jeans and neon Moschino sneakers.

As they walked through the theme park, the happy couple held hands and kept close. The pair even packed on a little PDA while enjoying the attractions, with Stefani leaning into Shelton as he guided them on the log ride. The duo was also seen on other roller coasters and water rides at the park and cooled down with an ice cream snack.

The Mega Agency

The Mega Agency

Their family day of fun comes just weeks after a source told ET that Shelton and Stefani are "happier than they've ever been," due in part to Shelton's connection to Stefani's children.

"Blake always wanted children and Gwen came with three!" the source said. "He is a huge part of the kids' lives and they really parent together. The boys adore him and have even started dressing like him. They are definitely picking up his country look."

Despite their obvious happiness, the source said that Shelton and Stefani don't plan to tie the knot anytime soon.

"They have talked a lot about marriage, but have decided that life has been so great that they don't want to rock the boat yet," the source said. "They are so incredibly in love and have supported each other through tough times. They truly are best friends and have made their lives work together despite their very busy schedules."

"They both came from difficult situations and marriages that didn't last," the source added of Stefani's relationship with Rossdale and Shelton's 2015 divorce from Miranda Lambert. "They have worked hard to get past that and so appreciate what they have with one another. They feel as if they are soulmates and don't need a ring and a wedding at the moment."

Watch the video below for more on the sweet couple.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'Happier' Than Ever But Not Yet Ready for Marriage, Source Says

Blake Shelton Reveals Whether Gwen Stefani Plans to Propose (Exclusive)

Gwen Stefani Stuns in White While ‘Fantasizing’ About Blake Shelton Joining Her at 2019 Met Gala

Related Gallery