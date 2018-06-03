Gwen Stefani Attends Wedding with Blake Shelton, Dances to 'Hollaback Girl' at Reception: Watch!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may not be rushing to the altar anytime soon, but they were all smiles on Saturday night as they celebrated at a loved one's wedding.

The "Rich Girl" singer, who paired her high ponytail with a sparkling black and white dress and knee-high boots, documented the happy affair on her Instagram stories, while Shelton, looking dashing in a black suit and white boutonnière, appeared to serve as a groomsman in the wedding.

Stefani, 48, captured the bride and groom's grand entrance into the reception, calling her clip the "worst filming ever."

While her country superstar boyfriend was outside posing for photos with the flower girls and chatting with the bride and groom, the pop star took even more opportunities to play filmmaker, even capturing a selfie in the process.

Naturally, the night couldn't end without Stefani hitting the reception dance floor to one of her own hits, "Hollaback Girl."

"Pulled on to the dance floor," she wrote, alongside a face-palm emoji and a banana in reference to the song's unforgettable lyrics.

The couple, who have been together since November 2015, both admitted in recent months that they do think about tying the knot.

When discussing all things weddings on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the No Doubt rocker shared that it does cross her mind.

"You know what? I love weddings, the kids love him. We love him," she said, speaking on behalf of her three kids, sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossadale. "Everybody loves [Blake]. He's lovable. I think about [marriage] all the time."

Shelton shared a similar sentiment with CMT's Cody Alan earlier this year.

"I think about [marrying her]. I don't think it's anytime soon or anything," he said. "The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you'd be getting to that."

Back in March, a source told ET that while they are closer than ever, Shelton and Stefani definitely aren't rushing into marriage.

"There is no reason for them to rush into a marriage so they aren’t," the source says. "Both of them are happy and content with where their relationship is right now. They are on cloud nine for each other. They know they have found their true soulmate."

