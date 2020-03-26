Blake Shelton is doing his part in preventing the further spread of coronavirus, by staying home and undergoing a total hair makeover!

After revealing earlier this month that he was going to spend this quarantine period growing out his mullet again, he took to Twitter on Thursday to provide fans with an update on the 'do, which was done by his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

"Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020," Shelton captioned it. "@gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes."

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020... @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

Fans couldn't help themselves from replying to the tweet, with many comparing Shelton's new look to that of Joe Exotic, the gay polygamist exotic cat breeder from Netflix's newest crime doc, Tiger King. "Blake Exotic," one fan wrote, with another adding, "Dude..you look exactly like the Tiger King."

Lookin like Tiger King 🙃 pic.twitter.com/SjuPwrglRH — Bre (@ItsYourGirlBre) March 26, 2020

But it didn't stop there! Shelton also shared a photo of him and Stefani decked out in matching camouflage for their "first quarantine photo shoot." Naturally, the snap drew even more funny comparisons to the binge-worthy series.

"This is giving me Oklahoma Tiger King Vibes," one user joked.

This is giving me Oklahoma Tiger King Vibes. 😆 pic.twitter.com/ZuaH0Vorbc — Amanda Champion (@AmandaChamp823) March 26, 2020

See more reactions below:

Man that Tiger King show is really getting to folks. — Tokie D (@realOSUfanDAN) March 26, 2020

@blakeshelton just watched Tigerking on Netflix... seeing your a fellow Oakie, dying to know if you know this hot mess? Think you n Gwen will get a kick out of this flick while quarantined 😂😂😂 — Jennifer evola (@thefoofalicous) March 21, 2020

After watching Tiger King, are you sure you want to do this? — Marlene Schock (@schock_marlene) March 26, 2020

I feel like this could be the cover for Tiger King — SportsFanDFW (@sports_dfw1) March 26, 2020

Shelton announced last week that due to all his concerts and events being canceled amid the worldwide spread of coronavirus, he decided he was going to bring back one of his more questionable hairstyles.

"I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together," he shared on Twitter at the time. "I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s**t like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned..."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow and More Confirmed for 'ACM Presents: Our Country' TV Special

Blake Shelton Declares He's Growing His Mullet Out Again After Coronavirus Concert Cancellations

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Jokes He's Sorry for Gwen Stefani's Absence as Singer Gets 'Stuck' With Nick Jonas

Celebs React to Netflix's 'Tiger King' Docuseries | ET Live @ Home This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery