Gwen Stefani may have looked like a winter princess as she turned up to the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on Monday, but she was missing her prince!

The singer hit the red carpet in a white, leotard-style outfit adorned with colorful jewels, then wrapped herself in a snuggly, white fur coat that trailed behind her looking like a cloud swirled with silver bling.

“We've been talking about Blake being here all day and fantasizing about it and that will never happen! Ever!” Perry said when asked what she thought Shelton would look like dressed in the event's camp theme.

The blonde beauty styled her hair into a high ponytail, painted her lips bright red and wore fishnet stockings and black heels to complete her look.

While Shelton wasn't with her at the glitzy event, he joined Stefani and their children at the Ugly Dolls premiere last month and also recently enjoyed a night out with Stefani and their pal Luke Bryan.

gwen stefani did not come to play #MetGalapic.twitter.com/fkMhrQD8n5 — ash (@blakesgwen) May 7, 2019

