Gwyneth Paltrow Is a Vision in Vintage Valentino at 2019 Emmy Awards

Gwyneth Paltrow hit the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet in style.

The 46-year-old actress and Goop founder made her return to the Emmys on Sunday. The blonde beauty arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles wearing a vintage Valentino creation from 1963.

The stunning white dress featured a slim skirt with a black top with mesh and flowy sleeves. Paltrow kept the rest of her look to a minimum, wearing her blonde locks straight and down. Her makeup was also neutral with mascara, pink blush and a nude lip.

ET's Kevin Frazier and guest co-host Sharon Osbourne caught up with Paltrow on the red carpet, where she talked about her new show, The Politician.

"The Politician is really brilliant, a great show. I have a little part in it," she shared. "My husband wrote it. He's one of the co-creators."

When asked about her "little part," she joked that "they make it look like I have a bigger part than I have in the poster. But I'm very excited about it. It's very good."

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Paltrow last attended the Emmy Awards in 2011. That night, she picked up a statuette for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as substitute teacher Holly Holiday on Glee.

The actress looked stylish in a black-and-nude lace two-piece outfit, that featured a short sleeve crop top and long skirt.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

For more looks from the 2019 Emmys red carpet, click through the slideshow below.

Related Gallery

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwendoline Christie Is a Regal Goddess at 2019 Emmys

Emilia Clarke Channels Jennifer Lopez for Emmys, Says She's Going to 'Get Lit' Tonight

Sophie Turner Is Breathtaking in Blush at 2019 Emmys