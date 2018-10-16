Gwyneth Paltrow is entering into her second marriage with an open mind and an open heart! The 46-year-old actress and GOOP founder tied the knot with producer Brad Falchuk last month, and has been glowing ever since.

For her cover story for the Glamour UK Digital Issue, Paltrow didn’t mind gushing about her new husband, saying she has him to thank for her newfound energy and warmth.

"It’s fantastic,” she says of her second marriage. "I feel so lucky and I am so grateful. It’s different to be in your mid-40s; do it again and bring all your experience, your pain, your happiness, suffering -- everything. It’s very heartening.”

Glamour UK Digital

As for the future, Paltrow notes, "I feel very optimistic!”

Paltrow split, or rather had an "conscious uncoupling,” from her first husband and the father of her two children, Chris Martin, back in 2014. Now her kids are nearly all grown up -- her daughter, Apple, is 14 and her son, Moses, is 12 -- and one of her children is possibly preparing to follow in her famous mom’s footsteps.

When the writer of the piece suggests Paltrow bring Apple on as a GOOP intern, she seems very interested in the idea.

"That would be great! She has her finger on the pulse,” she says of her eldest child. "She really is my focus group; I am always asking her opinion about this or that. She represents that Gen Z generation, I don’t now half the things she talks about, but I try to keep up with her!”

Paltrow is all about the girl power when it comes to her company, adding, “I love being a woman leader and I love employing mostly women -- it’s amazing to see women win.”

Part of that comes with eliminating the shame from talking about and embracing female sexuality.

“Women should have a great and satisfying sex life!” she notes. “I think that sexual health is important for women’s overall health.”

For more from the newly married star, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwyneth Paltrow Stays Bridal at First Post-Honeymoon Event: Pics!

Gwyneth Paltrow Offers Fans a Peek at Her Honeymoon Suite in Paris

Gwyneth Paltrow Admits Her Late Dad Once Called Her Out for 'Acting Like a D**k'

Related Gallery