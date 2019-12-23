These two truly are #ExCoupleGoals.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, who famously "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, have proven for years that they can amicably co-parent, but they take that one step further than most -- they also vacation together.



The two were spotted in Aspen, Colorado, chatting and laughing as they hit the slopes on Monday. Both wore all-black snow gear, with the Coldplay frontman rocking a beanie while the Politician star donned a helmet as they headed for the ski lifts.

BACKGRID

The pair have vacationed together before, with Martin and their kids, daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, even joining Paltrow and her new husband, Brad Falchuk, on their honeymoon in the Maldives last year. Paltrow and Falchuk celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in September, while Martin is still with actress Dakota Johnson, who is also currently in Aspen.



Two days earlier, Paltrow showed fans how she's getting ready to celebrate the holidays off the mountain.

The Goop gal shared a photo of herself in just a pair of black underwear as she sat in an infrared sauna. Her arms are crossed over her chest to cover up her top half, and she appears to be wearing a fitness tracking device alongside a beaded bracelet. She's also gone makeup-free for the healthy heat session and has her hair swept back into a ponytail.

"Getting my pre-Christmas schvitz on in a miraculous @clearlightsaunas100 #healwithheat," she captioned the pic on Saturday, which happens to be a festive red hue. "❤️🥵❤️I love this thing."

Paltrow also went topless for an Elle photo shoot this past fall. In a black-and-white portrait from the Women in Hollywood Issue, the mom of two can be seen with a huge grin on her face as she poses eyes closed in just suspenders and men's trousers.

Zoey Grossman/Elle

So steamy, Gwyneth!

