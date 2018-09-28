Gwyneth Paltrow will soon be a married woman!

The 46-year-old actress is expected to marry Brad Falchuk at her home in the Hamptons on Saturday night, a source tells ET. The pair's rehearsal dinner will take place elsewhere on Friday.

According to the source, Paltrow's home underwent a lot of work last year, and she had some gardening projects done over the summer. ET's source says the property is completely private and secluded, with no vantage point from the road or anywhere public. Paltrow, Falchuk and their guests will therefore be able to enjoy the intimate event away from prying eyes.

Paltrow has been incredibly private about her personal life, with news of her engagement to Falchuk breaking in November 2017 -- more than a year after he proposed.

While speaking with ET in January, the actress admitted it took her a while to overcome her fear of intimacy and be able to take the next step with Falchuk.

“It’s a life-long project,” she confessed. “I think that there are certain people who have a really hard time with intimacy. I always say, I'm a good sister. I'm a good daughter. I'm a good girlfriend. I'm a good mother. That romantic slice of the pie chart of my life has always been where I find my deepest work... I just am trying to towards intimacy instead of being scared of it and I'm really lucky that I found a partner that's patient and loves me and is willing to help me with my process.”

And while Paltrow noted that she’s too ”busy” to have started wedding planning just yet, she did give us a few hints.

“I think I'm [too] old to have a big wedding and a big ole white dress and all that,” she said. “I gotta dial it back.”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwyneth Paltrow's Fiance Brad Falchuk Shares Beach Pic of the 'Timeless Beauty' in Birthday Tribute

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She and Chris Martin Were 'Disappointed' by Split

Gwyneth Paltrow Denies She's 'Becky With the Good Hair' After Amber Rose Calls Her Out

Related Gallery