Hailey Baldwin Shares the One Thing She Doesn't Want at Her Wedding to Justin Bieber

Looks like Hailey Baldwin isn't a fan of everything about her fiance, Justin Bieber.

On Monday, Bieber confirmed that the two were engaged by sharing photos of them cuddling on Instagram, alongside a lengthy message professing his love for Baldwin. The 24-year-old singer rocks a mustache in the pics, which Baldwin apparently doesn't approve of.

When Bieber's close friend and one-time reported "swagger coach," Ryan Good commented, "Grow the mustache back for the wedding," the 21-year-old model replied, "Don't u dare give him that idea you lunatic."

Hailey Baldwin and Ryan Good discussing whether Justin Bieber should have a mustache for the wedding 😂 pic.twitter.com/r6tARvwhhx — Hailey Baldwin News (@hrbdaily) July 9, 2018

Of course, Baldwin is presumably ecstatic about their upcoming nuptials. She also confirmed their engagement with her own tweet on Monday. "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤," she wrote.

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

A source tells ET that Bieber actually asked Baldwin's father, Stephen, for his blessing before he proposed on Saturday night in the Bahamas.

"Justin wanted to respect tradition, so a couple weeks ago, while him and Hailey were visiting New York, Justin set aside some time to talk with Stephen," the source said. "Justin and Stephen have always had a close relationship, and Justin wanted to show his future father-in-law how serious he is about his future with Hailey."

"Stephen is a minister, so Justin knew it was important to Stephen that the two have a conversation before he proposed to Hailey," the source added. "Justin and Stephen talked about relationships, sacrifice and religion, and ultimately Stephen gave Justin his blessing to propose to Hailey. Stephen is very happy for Justin and Hailey."

For more on Bieber and Baldwin's romance, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez All Smiles in New York Amid Justin Bieber Engagement News

Hailey Baldwin Praises Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Romance in Awkward Resurfaced Tweets

Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin: A Timeline of How She Went From His Friend to Fiancée