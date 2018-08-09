Hailey Baldwin was spotted grabbing coffee solo in New York City on Thursday -- a rare sighting as the model has been attached at the hip of fiancé Justin Bieber as of late.

The model wore a fitted white dress with skinny spaghetti straps, paired with chunky Maison Margiela sneakers. Although a mini, the bright white body-con frock couldn't help but give us major bridal vibes (especially with that huge rock on her finger).

The trendy fashion girl often goes for the unconventional when it comes to style, mixing sexy, feminine pieces with sporty counterparts for an unexpected feel. Thus, we wouldn't be completely surprised if the bride-to-be incorporated her contrasting style to her look on her big day.

We also noticed the blonde has been recently rocking a gold chain necklace adorned with a "J" charm from Jennifer Fisher teamed with a Kendra Scott lariat -- perhaps a romantic tribute to her other half? She last wore the bauble while accompanying Bieber while he got his long locks trimmed at Cutler salon the day before.

Needless to say, this whole outfit is giving us all the feels! Channel Baldwin's white hot ensemble from our picks here.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters UO Colette Stretch Linen Mini Dress $49

Meshki

Meshki Mia Thin Strap Bodycon Mini Dress $52

Steve Madden

Steve Madden Elite $130

The M Jewelers

The M Jewelers The Signature Script Pendant Necklace $120

See Baldwin comfort Bieber in distress:

