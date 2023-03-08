Hailey Bieber and Drew Barrymore's Favorite Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen Is on Sale Now
With spring quickly approaching, it’s time to get ready for some sun. When it comes to shielding themselves from harmful UV rays, stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber turn to EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen. Right now, the dermatologist-favorite product — along with all of EltaMD's sunscreen and skin care — is steeply discounted during the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale.
Now throughFriday, March 10, you can save 20% on EltaMD at Dermstore with code REFRESH. EltaMD's anti-aging moisturizers that provide broad-spectrum sunscreen protection are all marked down, including tinted sunscreens.
EltaMD's best-selling, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate which helps to nourish the skin with an even stronger moisture barrier.
EltaMD's tinted sunscreen calms and protects sensitive skin types prone to discoloration and breakouts from the sun's harmful rays. The universally flattering tint blends to match your skin tone and mask discoloration and breakouts to give you a smooth, flawless-looking complexion.
Powered by hyaluronic acid, this face sunscreen plumps your skin with lightweight moisture while protecting you from the sun.
Designed for daily use, the tinted formula of EltaMD's mineral sunscreen masks imperfections while protecting your skin from damaging UVA and UVB rays.
This mineral sunscreen leaves no white cast and quickly absorbs in to your face and skin, leaving a matte finish
Bieber showcased the tinted version of the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF on TikTok. While she gave us all a look into her skincare routine, we couldn't help but notice the EltaMD went on completely clear. No white cast in an SPF formula is definitely a plus. “A lot of sunscreens make my skin break out, and this one has been my Holy Grail,” Hailey says in a YouTube video she did for Elle.
The tinted moisturizer and anti-aging sunscreen is a favorite among celebs and shoppers for protecting the skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Sodium hyaluronate helps moisturize, while lactic acid helps to clear pores and reduce shine. It's fragrance-free, good for sensitive skin, and currently available for a discounted price.
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF isn't the only beauty product Bieber uses for her everyday morning routine. She also applied the Kosas Revealer Concealer under the eyes, around her nose and a touch above her brow. The concealer gives you coverage, but it also works like a healing skincare product, thanks to its anti-inflammatory ingredients like caffeine.
@haileybieber
I tried to do my everyday day skin prep/get ready situation but I ran out of time. At the end I added a little cheek tint and brushed up my eyebrows🙆🏼♀️♬ Texas Sun - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges
Bieber isn't the only celeb who gave the EltaMD SPF a star-studded seal of approval. "Every day I put on sunscreen, whether it’s raining or sunny. I love EltaMD and this is a new product I just started trying from them that has hyaluronic acid inside of it," Kardashian told Vogue of the SPF. Drew Barrymore also showed EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 some love on Instagram.
