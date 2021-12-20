Hailey Bieber's favorite denim shorts are on sale for $25. The model's go-to classic Levi's 501 Original Shorts, which are regularly priced at $50, are 50% off at Levi's End of Season Sale. The star shared her love for the summer essential with Vogue while on set for a beach-themed photo shoot.

“The perfect pair of denim shorts are an essential. I wear mine constantly in the summer, whether it’s over a bikini or with a cute cropped tee and sneakers. Levi’s makes my favorite denim shorts, hands down," Bieber told the magazine.

You won't find Bieber's beloved shorts on sale for 50% off year-round, so you might want to act fast before Wednesday, December 29. The classic vintage-style shorts, which are a non-stretch, feature a 100% cotton design with a high-waist rise and cutoff hem. The shorts are available in three different washes.

There’s nothing like a pair of great denim shorts that you can wear with anything. Try another one of Hailey's essentials - white Nike Air Force 1s. The 40% discount and free shipping are both automatically applied at checkout.

