Hailey Bieber was simply glowing on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet!

The 22-year-old model stepped out to fashion's biggest night in New York City in a sexy and sweet Alexander Wang gown, and while we adored her ensemble, we couldn't get over her breathtaking beauty look. Following Monday's red carpet, ET exclusively spoke with Hailey's makeup artist, Denika Bedrossian aka Dendoll, who shared all the secrets on how to copy the feminine look for summer.

"I wanted to make sure Hailey's makeup was seamless and perfect," Denika explains. "We wanted to create a cohesive look that paired with Hailey's gown and hair ... something sexy and mysterious to [match] her stunning Alexander Wang gown."

"The vibrant color and shine of the fabric inspired us to go with a modern take on the classic Barbie," she reveals. "With dewy skin using the Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue Hydrating foundation stick, I lightly buffed it in with the Smoothing Face brush."

That highlight!

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Denika tells ET that the key to getting Hailey's glow is by using a combination of three products. "I added highlight and natural glow with the Bare Minerals BarePro Glow Liquid Highlighter in Whimsy," she reveals. "I stippled it in with my ring finger, creating a natural finish. Adding a dust of the whimsy Endless Glow Highlighter Pressed Highlighting powder gave that extra pop of iridescent pink. I also dusted it on the eye lids for an additional highlight."

"Then, I warmed up the skin and added a slight contour by using the Bare Minerals Endless Summer Bronzer in warmth," she continues. "I dusted the apples of her cheeks with the Bare Minerals loose powder blush in Hint for a dewy shine."

The sultry eyes and perfect pout.

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage

"I used the Bare Minerals Lash Domination Black Liquid Eyeliner to create a dramatic and bold cat eye," reveals Denika, adding that she "layered it" to get an extremely bold pigment. "I brought down the liner to the bottom lash line using the Round the Clock Intense Cream-Glide Eyeliner in the waterline and below the lashes. After layers of mascara on top and bottom, I added a corner lash for drama."

"For her perfect pout, I mixed together Smooch and Infamous in the Bare Minerals Matte liquid lipstick," she continues. "This gave a perfect little nude lip to pair with the most stunning dress and such a sexy eye."

So, what really goes into getting ready for The Met?

Joe Termini/Instagram Stories

Denika tells ET an event like the Met is a collaborative process. "We did a lot of pre-Met meetings to discuss ideas, and we also did a full run-through the night before so we were very prepared day of," she recalls. "We were all very happy, calm and excited for the evening. Alexander Wang and his team were absolutely wonderful and gracious, so the energy was great."

"For preparing for the Met, I always like to make sure my kit is fully organized and ready for any and all beauty requests," she continues, adding that the only thing she touched up before Hailey hit the carpet was her glossy lip. "I like to have a creative board of looks as options to throw around. And it's so important that the [MUA], hairstylist, designer and client have all had a chat about what the vision should be for day of."

RELATED CONTENT:

Met Gala 2019: All the Details on the Best Beauty Looks (Exclusive)

Met Gala: The Campiest Outfits, Biggest Entrances & Most Memorable Moments

The Best Memes and Candid Moments from the 2019 Met Gala

Related Gallery