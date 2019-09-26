Hailey Bieber rocked a $57 dress to her bachelorette party!

The 22-year-old model, who is expected to tie the knot with Justin Bieber for the second time this weekend, celebrated in West Hollywood on Wednesday night with gal pals like Kendall Jenner.

Hailey was stunning in a modern, sexy bridal-like ensemble in a strapless white ruched form-fitting midi dress from affordable brand Oh Polly. She paired the under-$60 dress with a veil, hoop earrings, silver lucite pumps and a white Jacquemus bag. She, of course, wore her diamond "Bieber" monogram necklace, layered with other sparkly strands, for the festivities.

A source told ET that Hailey pampered herself with a CBD massage at celebrity-approved Beverly Hills spa, Pellequr (Kim Kardashian West is also a fan), earlier this week.

As Mrs. Bieber gets wedding-ready, channel her white-hot style for a girls' night out this weekend by scoring her exact dress below, along with ET Style's top picks of accessories similar to Hailey's.

