Sales & Deals

Halle Bailey's ‘The Little Mermaid’ Doll Is On Sale Right Now for Early Holiday Shopping

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Halle Bailey Doll
Robert Smith/Getty
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 10:54 AM PDT, October 19, 2023

Score this Amazon deal on 'The Little Mermaid' doll modeled after Halle Bailey for early holiday shopping.

Just in time for holiday gifting, celebrate with the iconic Disney princess with the official Little Mermaid doll — on sale now for the holiday gifts. After catching a first full look at the trailer during the 2023 Oscars ceremony, we were excited than ever to watch Halle Bailey star as Ariel in the live-action rendition of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid Ariel doll was released on April 23 and has already become the #1 Best Seller on Amazon. Making a splash for her likeness to Bailey, the limited-edition doll has sold out multiple times closer to the movie’s premiere date, so we recommend snagging one while you can, especially while it's discounted. 

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll
Amazon

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll

Inspired by Halle Bailey's Ariel, the official Little Mermaid doll is posable with a glittery ombre tail and long red hair.

$15 $13

Shop Now

Halle Bailey gave fans a sneak peek of the doll back in March. "The little girl in me is pinching herself right now ..i have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll!!!" she said while announcing the toy's release. "I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character."

“I am literally choking up because this means so much to me," said Bailey while gushing over her doll. "To have one that looks like me that’s my favorite Disney character is very surreal." Her likeness was captured from Bailey's flowing red braids in the movie down to her signature mole above her eyebrow.

Ahead of the movie's hitting theatres, Disney has released Halle Bailey's 'Part of Your World,' must-see posters, and a new teaser to celebrate the upcoming premiere. 

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's 2023 'Toys We Love' List Reveals This Year's Hottest Holiday Toys: Shop Our Top Picks

Gifts

Amazon's 2023 'Toys We Love' List Reveals This Year's Hottest Holiday Toys: Shop Our Top Picks

The 22 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts Under $50

Sales & Deals

The 22 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts Under $50

Disney's Best-Selling 100th Anniversary Storybook Advent Calendar Is On Sale Ahead of the Holidays

Gifts

Disney's Best-Selling 100th Anniversary Storybook Advent Calendar Is On Sale Ahead of the Holidays

The 20 Best Stocking Stuffers for All Ages — Shop Holiday Gifts for $30 or Less

Best Lists

The 20 Best Stocking Stuffers for All Ages — Shop Holiday Gifts for $30 or Less

The 45 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

Gifts

The 45 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

The 35 Best Advent Calendars of 2023 to Shop Right Now

Best Lists

The 35 Best Advent Calendars of 2023 to Shop Right Now

Think Tink! Yara Shahidi's Tinker Bell Doll Is On Sale at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Think Tink! Yara Shahidi's Tinker Bell Doll Is On Sale at Amazon

Best Amazon Toy Deals for Early Holiday Shopping

Sales & Deals

Best Amazon Toy Deals for Early Holiday Shopping

Best Barbie Toys and Gifts to Shop for the Holidays: Shop Movie Merch, Dolls, Books and More

Sales & Deals

Best Barbie Toys and Gifts to Shop for the Holidays: Shop Movie Merch, Dolls, Books and More

These Will Be the Hottest Toys of 2023, According to Walmart

Best Lists

These Will Be the Hottest Toys of 2023, According to Walmart

'The Little Mermaid': Behind the Scenes With Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy and More!

Movies

'The Little Mermaid': Behind the Scenes With Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy and More!

Watch Halle Bailey Hold 'Little Mermaid' Fan Who Won't Let Her Go

Movies

Watch Halle Bailey Hold 'Little Mermaid' Fan Who Won't Let Her Go

Best Deals on Disney-Inspired Products at Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days

Sales & Deals

Best Deals on Disney-Inspired Products at Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days

'Little Mermaid' Trailer: Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy Face Off

Oscars

'Little Mermaid' Trailer: Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy Face Off

Halle Bailey Makes a Splash at 2023 Oscars in Sheer Blue Gown

Awards

Halle Bailey Makes a Splash at 2023 Oscars in Sheer Blue Gown

Halle Bailey on Melissa McCarthy's 'Little Mermaid' Transformation

Movies

Halle Bailey on Melissa McCarthy's 'Little Mermaid' Transformation

‘Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey on Why Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula Transformation Stunned Her

Awards

‘Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey on Why Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula Transformation Stunned Her

Chloe and Halle Bailey Share Their Favorite Cozy Gifts from VS PINK

Shopping

Chloe and Halle Bailey Share Their Favorite Cozy Gifts from VS PINK

Halle Bailey on 'Overwhelming' Reactions to 'The Little Mermaid' Trailer (Exclusive)

News

Halle Bailey on 'Overwhelming' Reactions to 'The Little Mermaid' Trailer (Exclusive)

Halle Bailey Cried After Watching 'Part of Your World' Scene in 'The Little Mermaid' (Exclusive)

Movies

Halle Bailey Cried After Watching 'Part of Your World' Scene in 'The Little Mermaid' (Exclusive)

Tags: