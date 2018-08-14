Nothing like a cake fight to celebrate a birthday!

Halle Berry may not normally be one to mark the occasion, but the Oscar winner rang in 52 with a good old-fashioned cake war.

The star took to Instagram to share the aftermath of the sweet showdown, which showed her and her pals with cake and icing smeared all over their faces.

“How to celebrate your birthday when you don’t celebrate birthdays - check stories ☠️🎂 - love my messy girls for this one @iamlindsayflores @zarna #LeoSeason,” she captioned the fun pic.

Berry also shared video footage on her Instagram Stories showing how the whole cake fight went down.

And while Berry appeared to have a blast getting smothered in sugary goodness, it was a gift from her 10-year-old daughter, Nahla, which truly made her day.

The sweet young girl got creative and drew her mom a picture as a present.

“Best birthday gift ever,” Berry captioned an image of the drawing on her Instagram Stories.

In 2017, Berry opened up about how parenting little Nahla, whom she shares with her ex, model Gabriel Aubry, and 4-year-old son Maceo, from her marriage to actor Olivier Martinez, was her “most important job.”

“I now know that everything I do, everything I say and everything I offer them is really important,” she explained, addressing the crowd at the 2017 City Summit and Gala. “I say lots of things, but I think what’s more important is that my children watch what I do.”

“I’m more mindful of how I live my life and what they see me do,” she continued. “If I want them to be kind, I have to show them kindness. If I want them to be curious, I have to show them my own curiosity. If I want them to be smart, I have to show that I’m continuing to learn every day. If I want them to be humble, I have to teach them how to give and care about other people. If I want them to be grateful I have to make them know that they have to give their toys away once a year and give to others. I’ve learned it’s not just the words -- it’s what action I put behind those words.”

