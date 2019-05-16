Halle Berry is rocking a new 'do and taking names in her new role!

ET Live's Jason Carter caught up with the 52-year-old actress at the premiere of her latest flick, John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum and she couldn't help but gush over taking an action-star turn in her career.

"It was just amazing," Berry said of starring as Sofia, an assassin and friend of John Wick (Keanu Reeves), in the flick. "To be a woman of a certain age and being able to learn a new skill, learn many new skills, and challenge myself. And I think -- hope -- represent women in just a badass way because that's what we are."

Becoming an action star wasn't easy, though. Berry admitted that training for the flick was one of the hardest experiences of her career.

"I trained for six months straight," she revealed. "Firearms, fight, all of these martial arts, dog training. I had never been challenged in that way, so, hands down this was the hardest [experience]."

Despite the challenge, Berry had no qualms about working hard and going for it. "Just do it. Do what you want to do," she said. "Be who you are and make no apologies."

One way she's showing off her individuality is through a daring new haircut, which features a buzzed cut at the back. Wearing a Teresa Helbig leather jacket and shorts combo, along with the Liana sandal by Oscar Tiye, Berry showed off her new 'do, which includes zig-zag cuts in the back and was done by Ohre Kilpatrick.

In addition to promoting her flick and showing off her incredible style, the former Bond girl also sent well wishes to James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, who recently got injured on the set of Bond 25.

"I did another movie with him -- when I really got to know him in a more intimate way -- called Kings," Berry said. "And so I wish him well. He's a good, good guy."

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum hits theaters nationwide May 17.

