The 2019 Golden Globes will certainly be star-studded!

After much anticipation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Thursday the full list of celebrities who will be presenting at the annual awards show in Beverly Hills, California, this weekend.

Previous Golden Globe winners Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Idris Elba, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jessica Chastain will all be taking the stage, along with Chadwick Boseman, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Ben Stiller.

See who else will be presenting below:

Kaley Cuoco

Dick Van Dyke

Harrison Ford

Johnny Galecki

Justin Hartley

Taraji P. Henson

Felicity Huffman

Allison Janney

Michael B. Jordan

William H. Macy

Chrissy Metz

Mike Myers

Lupita Nyong'o

Gary Oldman

Jim Parsons

Sam Rockwell

Saoirse Ronan

Octavia Spencer

Lena Waithe

Additionally, Idris Elba's 16-year-old daughter, Isan Elba, will serve as this year's Golden Globe ambassador, escorting winners offstage after each is presented with their award.

The Golden Globes air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Ahead of the show, check out ET's Globes cheat sheet here for everything you need to know about the ceremony.

