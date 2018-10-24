Danielle Harris is a mom of two!

The 41-year-old actress, known for her roles in the Halloween franchise, and her husband, David Gross, welcomed a baby boy, Jagger Maxwell Gross, on Oct. 8 in Los Angeles, California, ET has exclusively learned.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, already share a son, 1-year-old Carter Davis Gross.

Harris last gave fans a peek at her growing belly in an Instagram post on Sept. 25. "The struggle is real. #almostthere #dueanyday #preggo #babyboy #babyonboard @inspirepregnancy," she wrote at the time.

The actress, who recently ranked number five on ET's Top Scream Queens list, appeared in Halloween 4 and 5. She also starred in the two Rob Zombie films and three of the four Hatchet movies.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion

