Halsey and G-Eazy Call it Quits Again Just Months After Reconciling

It looks like Halsey and G-Eazy really might be "Bad at Love."

The musicians have called things off for the second time, just months after they reconciled following a previous split earlier this year, People reports.

The word of their split comes after the former flames unfollowed each other on social media over the weekend. A source told the publication, "It’s over again for now."

Meanwhile, an eyewitness ET that G-Eazy was "in good spirits" at the Kandy Halloween Party on Saturday, without Halsey by his side. According to the eyewitness, the rapper, who performed at the party, "had his own private table" and was accompanied by several women. The eyewitness claims G-Eazy "appeared very flirty with the girls."

ET has reached out to reps for both Halsey and G-Eazy for comment.

The couple previously broke up in July after dating for nearly a year, and just weeks after collaborating on several new songs.

The following month, the pair rekindled their romance at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in New York City, and have consistently packed on the PDA during public appearances and on Instagram.

In fact, their relationship seemed to be going strong as recently as Saturday night when ET's Katie Krause spoke with the "No Limit" rapper at Radio.com's 6th Annual We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl, where he marveled at their sweet relationship.

“Just speaking from the heart, you know? I think the world of her," the 29-year-old recording artist said. "She’s a really special person, a really special human being. Besides how great of an artist she is, but as a human, I love her."

