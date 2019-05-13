Hannah Brown's season ofThe Bachelorettetruly might be the most dramatic one yet.

The 24-year-old pageant queen's season kicked off on Monday night and ended with a promo teasing screaming matches, physical fights and an ambulance. To top it all off, the drama had Brown in tears as she confronted a man who apparently took issue with her sharing her affection with multiple guys on the show.

"I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me!" she emotionally hissed, signaling that Hannah "Beast" isn't one to be messed with. (But of course we already knew that, after watching her rip a man to shreds in the premiere for having a girlfriend).

As host Chris Harrison told ET earlier this month, fans should expect "level 10 drama" this season.

"There is a guy not there for the right reasons, then there are the guys that just rub everyone the wrong way, that everyone loves to hate. It's just stuff she has to deal with constantly, and every time we think we're over it, it rears its ugly head and she has to get back in," he said. "It really got to the point where honestly, it started taking away from her being the Bachelorette. It took away from the entire season and the chance for her to find love, and it may cause her not to find love at the end of this."

Luke P., who earned Hannah's first impression rose (even though it was his second impression -- they met on After the Final Rose), earned plenty of screen time in the promo, teasing that he's definitely part of some sort of drama. According to Harrison, while there's not a fence jump involved in Brown's season (except that one in the premiere), fans can expect things to reach a climax.

"You are going to see drama along the way, let's say it's a level two drama. This is a level 10 drama that really festers and really dives into the fabric of the show," he dished. "I think it's going to shape this entire show, because it has to do with somebody she really cares about, and so it's not something that is just going to go away."

Part of the problem was that the men just wouldn't accept each rose ceremony as a "clean slate," Harrison added. "It's kind of like this snowball effect," he reasoned, though was quick to note the drama didn't necessarily escalate because Brown didn't send home guys she should have. "Hannah gets to see what she gets to see and that's it. [Aside from the surveillance van in the premiere] it's not like we sit back and show her tapes of everything else going on, so she only can judge from what she says and she likes what she sees."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

